Justin Baldoni’s team releases new video amid Blake Lively legal battle

Lawyers for the "It Ends With Us" director and actor said the footage undermines co-star Lively's sexual misconduct claims. Lively's team said it is part of "the campaign of retaliation" against her.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live