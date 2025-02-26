Karen Read's defense team in hot seat at court hearing

Karen Read returned to court after last week’s hearing ended abruptly. The judge expressed “grave concern" over new information shared by the Commonwealth that “may have profound effects” on the case.

February 26, 2025

