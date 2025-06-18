Kate Spade’s best friend remembers her style, humor and the iconic brand

It was the colorful and stylish brand that defined a decade of fashion: Kate Spade. Now, Spade's best friend and company co-founder remembers the designer in a new book.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live