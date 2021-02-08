Kathy Griffin's explains the withdrawals from going sober

More
"The detox was nasty," Griffin, who is still recovering from a pill addiction, told "Nightline." She said she had tremors and her husband had to help her avoid falling.
0:21 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kathy Griffin's explains the withdrawals from going sober
How was the teach them the detox. Was asked if I mean it was months I mean the tremors were like this and the flop sweat and I was still on steady like. I when I would brush my teeth my husband had to hold my hips so it would pull over as crazy you are indeed. Bad detox bad detox.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"\"The detox was nasty,\" Griffin, who is still recovering from a pill addiction, told \"Nightline.\" She said she had tremors and her husband had to help her avoid falling.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79204949","title":"Kathy Griffin's explains the withdrawals from going sober","url":"/Nightline/video/kathy-griffins-explains-withdrawals-sober-79204949"}