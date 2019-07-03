Transcript for R. Kelly lashes back at abuse allegations in impassioned interview

Forget the blogs. Forget about how you feel about me. Hate me if you want. Use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through, oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against they will, chain them up in my basement. Robert. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fightin' for my Life. Reporter: An explosive R. Kelly erupts during his first interviews after being charged with sexual abuse. Telling Gayle king his accusers are liars and are after him for money. Have you ever had sex with anyone under the age of 17? No. No. Never? I have to tell you, it's so hard to believe that based upon all I've read. I'm going to tell you something. What they said but. What women said about me, so nobody's allowed to be mad at me and scorned. That's your explanation, they're lying on you. Absolutely. Reporter: The raw, emotional interview igniting a firestorm of headlines. I was actually worried about you. I never felt in danger. I kept thinking where is his lawyer. If he was thinking of getting sympathy, it did the exact opposite. I'm not sure it helped his image. Reporter: He's consulted the likes of Anthony scaramucci. I have a saying. Silence is golden. Duct tape is silver. I really like them to shut up most of the time. I think this is one of those cases where R. Kelly should have shut up. If you are a prosecutor, you are mining that interview for every gug nugget of gold you can get out of it. Reporter: Tonight the embattled star in jail in Chicago over unpaid child support. It was just the latest flash point in the years' long controversy surrounding the grammy winner behind hits like "I believe I can fly." And remixed to ignition. R. Kelly's controversial relationships with women, detailed in the blockbuster "Surviving R. Kelly" leading to his arrest a week and a half ago. Young girls are impressionable, like he's R. You had to pretty much agree to it, no matter how demeaning it felt. It just kept going and going . I just want you to know you're not alone. They're not alone. Reporter: Forced to face the music, the songwriter appeared subdued as he left his studio. Turned himself in to Chicago police. Following his indictment on ten charges of sexual abuse going back two decades. Ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims. Reporter: Three of the four women were allegedly between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the alleged abuse. These charges are incredibly serious. If he were found guilty on all charges he could face 70 yearsna prison. Reporter: He has denied all wrongdoing. But his legal woes date back to 2002, when he was indicted on charges of child pornography, which he was acquitted of. But his desire for young women, well documented, even when his marriage to Aaliyah was annulled. She was 15 at the time of their marriage. He asked me how old I was, I told him I was 17. Why did be in notice? Because we black girls. Reporter: And dozens of women in that lifetime docuseries. It's been almost two years now, and we still haven't seen our daughter. Reporter: Timothy savage alleges his daughter has been held captive and sexually abused by R. Kelly for four years. We got a call from her, and she told us she was with R. Kelly. We was like, what are you doing? You're in college. Reporter: In Kelly's interview with Gayle king, he rejected claims he's held women against their will. Correct me if I'm wrong. You've never held anybody against their will. I don't need to, why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way, way past to hold somebody, let alone four or five, six, 50, you said, how stupid would I be to do that? I didn't say you were holding -- That's stupid, guys. Is this camera on me? Yes. That's stupid! Use your common sense! We are a solid family. We care about our daughter. Reporter: Immediately following this morning's interview, savage and his family called a press conference. If you're seeing this message, please know that I love you. I'm your mother. I love you ? Hello. Joslin? Reporter: Minutes later, Joycelyn called her parents for the first time in nearly three year. Hey, Joycelyn, this is mommy. Hi, this is Joycelyn. I just want to let you know, like right now, I need you to listen, like really listen to me. I have told you guys a million, million times that I am okay where I am and I'm happy. I understand you're happy, but why haven't you been Abe to call your family or friends or come to your granddaddy's funeral? Okay, I don't, I don't, I understand that, but I'm just letting you know, I need you guys to understand that I'm very happy. Do I believe that he should serve time in jail? I do. Reporter: You would like to see him arrested. Yes. Reporter: For Andrea Kelly, she says justice is long overdue. Last year she told my colleague Lindsey Davis she herself was a victim of 13 long years of emotional, sexual abuse at the hands of Robert Kelly. They have three children together. Did you ever fear for your Yeah. You thought he might kill you? Yeah. Me definitely. Reporter: Today he appeared in court over a separate case involving unpaid child support to Andrea. After failing to meet a judge's deadline to pay her more than $160,000, he was taken into custody for the second time this R. Kelly is now facing legal battles from multiple fronts. Reporter: Dropped from his record label, his European tour canceled, once being one of the top musicians of all time. I think he has to really win in a court of law if he wants to see any kind of future. Reporter: Despite it all, he remained defiant in that television interview. Women have come forward saying R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. Mm-hm. R. Kelly was abusive to me, emotionally and verbally. He took me in a dark room where

