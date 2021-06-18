Lead FBI agent, performer share the story behind Chippendales’ murder-for-hire plot

The new Discovery+ series &quot;The Curse of the Chippendales&quot; details the dark-side of a famous entertainment show. Former club-owner Steve Banerjee had his business partner murdered.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live