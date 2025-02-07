Lily Collins’ husband pushes back against online critics of her surrogacy

An Instagram post introducing the Collins' baby girl sparked conversations about using surrogacy to expand families. Many stars have been public about deciding to use surrogacy in recent years.

February 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live