“Lowballed” documentary investigates alleged home appraisal bias

A new ABC documentary, “Our America: Lowballed” looks into homeowners’ claims of racism in the appraisal industry and highlights people hoping to make changes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live