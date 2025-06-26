'M3GAN 2.0' brings sassy killer robot doll back to theaters

The star of “M3GAN 2.0,” Allison Williams dishes on the sequel, a new generation’s love for her character Marnie from “Girls” and the complexity of AI.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live