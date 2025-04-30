Major weight loss drug manufacturer announces new pricing

After years of high demand and prices, Novo Nordisk announced it is lowering the out-of-pocket cost of its weight loss drug Wegovy. Some experts say it could still be inaccessible for many.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live