Transcript for Man who invested in GameStop discusses his exponential return

Earlier I spoke with aria hansalu. He used his family's stimulus money to buy 100 shares of gamestop, earning almost $40,000 in profit. Joining us chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who has been reporting this for months. Thank you for joining us. Take us back to that day. In the summer of the pandemic, you get this stimulus check. Your wife is pregnant. You're struggling to pay bill, and you make an investment in why? My wife was pregnant and I was in a predicament of I needed extra income for my family that could go a long way. Affect us ipopositively a lot. I decided to start studying and looking into stocks. Eventually I came across gamestop. I'm very happy I did, because it ended up very well for me and my family. You got out without losing your shirt. You still investing now? I am. I'm studying a lot to reinvest some of it for tax purposes, but also just for the long run so that my newborn daughter can have a great college education and my wife can get some extra time off of work and just for our family's future. Now Rebecca, we know for every success story, there are plenty of people who lose tons of money, especially during the gamestop phenomenon. So many are still suffering now during the pandemic, are set to receive another stimulus check. Is there another gamestop brewing out there, and should people try to ride that wave? Every single day, there are more companies like gamestop that come up. Now the thesis behind them isn't necessarily trying to ride out a short squeeze or take on hedge funds, but they look for undervalued companies where there is a lot of chatter around the name. AMC is part of this trend. Blackberry is part of this while there are chances that you could win, that you could get some upside, there is also significant risks associated with investing in individual stocks. And that's just really important to know and it's so important that you do your own homework before you put money into one of these stocks. And Rebecca, where is all this heading? Is this a war on Wall Street? Is this a big disruption, or is the scc going to crack down and change the rules of the game? Hedge funds are taking it seriously. I have talked to a number of them. They are rethinking their investments, in part because of what this group means for the you heard it from Gabe Plotkin, the head of Marvin capital, one of the funds that lost the most money. In the hearing before congress, he said he is rethinking business and they will perform differently. The bigger question here is what the S.E.C., if anything does. They're reviewing this right now. And they have to balance giving people like Arya the opportunity to make these style of investments with protecting people like Arya from a world where if he were to lose everything, it would be incredibly costly. And that's going to be the balancing act for regulators going forward. Well, so much food for thought. Thank you, Arya. Congratulations and good luck in the future. Rj, thanks for joining us. Thank you so much for having me.

