Transcript for Man on a mission to turn 10,000 strangers into friends

Hi. Reporter: Rob lawless has a lot of friends. Pizza makers in Canada, musicians in L.A., acro yogis in philly and everyone in between, that's because rob's on a mission, which he calls rob's 10k friends. I would say rob's 10k friends is my mission to spend one hour, one on one with 10,000 people to see what comes from opening doors for no particular reason. Reporter: He doesn't write anything down or take any physical notes, but afterwards he manages to write a quote and a brief bio about each of his new friends. A San Diego pilot offering to have his meeting with rob in an airplane. We drove the plane, and he joked with me. He said it's amateur built, so you don't have to fly in it if you don't want. That's what I learned he had literally built the plane himself. Reporter: And you went? We went. Our hour together was spent flying over the coast of San Diego. Reporter: Setting up meetings with rob via Instagram or the old-fashioned way, being referred by a friend. What is the best thing about the project? I'm starting to see people take on their own initiatives of meeting new people. And I like that the project has this air of good to it. If ten people are trying to meet ten new people this year as a result of it, and they have a good experience be maybe 20 will do that next year. There's a lot of talk of loneliness driven by social media and technology, if I request have a small footprint in changing that, that is something I'd be really proud of.

