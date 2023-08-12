Maui wildfire survivors face devastation as relief efforts ramp up

Supplies like clothing and toys are piling up at the island’s War Memorial Complex, which is serving as a relief center for evacuees.

August 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live