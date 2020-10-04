Transcript for Mayors of Chicago, New Orleans discuss their response to COVID-19 racial disparities

Tonight, we've been reporting on the alarming rate of African-Americans dying from covid-19. Earlier today I spoke to two mayors shining a light on this disparity. From Chicago and New Orleans. Thank you both for joining us. Mayor Lightfoot, let me begin with you. You helped sound the alarm about the racial divide. First, what was your initial reaction to the numbers and why have you demanded demographic information from the Chicago health department and the CDC to make this data available nationally? When I first saw those numbers, it was staggering. I mean, it truly was painful to see in black and white the level of devastation and disparity. It was devastating the black community here in Chicago. I knew these numbers were not just a Chicago story, but a story playing out really across the nation. The data helps guide what our response is. We have to have that demographic information, to be able to guide an effective response and educate people about what's happening and what they can do as a community, as a family, and as individuals. Mayor Cantrell, let me ask you. New Orleans has one of the highest metro poverty rates. How does that lack of access to health care both before and during covid play into these staggering death rates? What we're witnessing here is the intersection of the impact of race, gender, inequities in terms of that. As it relates to poverty, the lack of access to quality health care. This ferocious virus, because of all of these different factors, it's taking our people out in record numbers. With the virus as well as in deaths. And, in the city of New Orleans, we are a hot spot. We're fourth in the U.S., and our people are dying. What needs to be done to protect this vulnerable community, the African-American community. This is a question of poverty, no question about it. That's why we started sounding the alarm about the devastating effects of poverty in our city way before anybody knew anything about coronavirus. Social distancing is a luxury when you have space. But, in many of our communities, you have inner generational families, limited amount of space, and you have people that are on the front lines that can't afford or don't have the option and luxury to telework. So what do you say to those citizens who have to take buses and subways to get to work, who don't have the luxury of working from home? What this has revealed to us is the policy tyranny of working families and those that do not earn a livable wage, of those who do not have social networks. This is exposing what we know is happening on the ground. What can we do now to help save lives? We are reaching out to communities through the faith community. We have street outreach. Workers that normally are trying to prevent violence from we've activated that network. We are in black clubs. We are limiting the number of people that can get on a bus. We've added extra buses. And we're doing the same thing with train lines. Share with us your personal reflections on just how much covid-19 seems to be exposing these long-standing, systemic inequalities of race and class in this country? When you see the data and use the data, not only to educate yourself, but to educate your community, you know, you cannot overlook that. The deaths are real. And so what it does, I know for me, is to double down on the efforts to link our residents with the support of services that they need. And especially when we know that these disparities exist on every level prevalent in the black community, no matter what disaster comes our way. Right now it's covid-19, but we need to understand that the vulnerable will still be the most impacted. What's next? Because there will be something next. Mayor Lightfoot? The thing we can never forget, these aren't just these are real people, real lives that are being directly, dramatically affected. It just hits you right in your heart when you think about the potential devastation and how many people we are going to lose as a result of this virus. But really, we're going to lose them because of years of neglect, years of not making sure that we're making the kind of investments in black and brown communities that we absolutely must now, because it's imperative for us to turn this around. Mayors Lightfoot and Cantrell, thank you so much for being here. Thank you.

