Transcript for Michael Jackson estate fights back against allegations in 'Leaving Neverland'

For me this moment trend since Michael Jackson. It is much bigger than any one person it's like a school word on humanity. The significance was lost and no one the wants queen of daytime like the world taking a harsh look at the late King of Pop. In this highly anticipated sit down with two of Michael Jackson's alleged sex abuse victim. Every night that I was with him there was abuse. While my mother was. You know next door he started talking about how much he loves me. The explosive HBO documentary leading neverland. Pinning a stunning explicitly graphic account. Of alleged abuse by Michael Jackson at target the most vulnerable the children Eric nearly ten years after his death. In his wake fallout and shocking details. I think his legacy is in pretty serious jeopardy. A lot of us are having to grapple with is kings still love the music if it was made by someone who seems to have been quite a horrible person. The film chronicles the lives of James safe chuck now 41 and wade Robson now 36. Michael charms me. There's no question now is going to head over heels. In love with Michael. And he said he left me. Russian says she first met Jackson in his native Australia seven years old. Michael last do you and the family and the like come to neverland. More Robson says that relationship soon turned sexual for some reason it didn't feel strange. To that. You know me a seven year old. Steep in this man's pension. Drops safe chuck and director Dana reed discussed a film with Oprah did grooming had started long before we ever met him. You know because he was he was who he was he was such and massive figure and represented himself. As such an Angel Robson says she was abused for seven years by Jack's. Over me. Today's super cool. So congratulations. I love you combine. Cuba go on to become a world class choreographer but says the warnings Jackson gave him always remain. If ever found out what we were doing. About the sexual stuff. But he had to be pulled apart we've never be able to see each other again. And that she and I would go to jail. For the rest of our lives. James saved chuck says he first met Jackson while shooting this commercial and H ten. Sir chuck says after developing a friendship with the pop star Jackson abused him. Again and again in secret hideaway is located throughout Jackson's Neverland Ranch and hotel rooms when tour. At the same time sexual relationship is growing. He's working on. Pushing you away from your parents. Pushing you away from everybody else both men idolize Jackson and claimed that Jackson befriended their unsuspecting mothers and fan. Michael wanted to be with our family. This was all so. Overwhelming. And like a fairy tale. And I got lost in that he would reward can mean mean jewelry for doing sexual acts for him. Six chuck says Jackson even put on a mock wedding in private and gave him this rainy. And has she. Borough of diamonds the gold pan. It's hard to go back. To that. Norman. He would run drills with me where. You'd be in the hotel room and he would pretend like somebody was coming in and united contrasts as fast as possible. He would. Tell me that if anybody found out his life would be over in my life would be over. But when child molestation allegations involving another boy surface gets Jackson 1993. Russians. Are vigorously defended sentences and even testament in his behalf saying he never molested or touched in an appropriate. Perhaps in doing so again in 2005. Prior to Jackson's acquittal on charges of abusing another bull. I did not testify out of thinking I was doing something good. Or knowing that fact that what he did was pack I was afraid of been caught adult victims of sexual abuse may lie to protect the person they love and that is not uncommon at all. They both now say they were not being truthful did. And it wasn't until years later after they married in became fathers themselves that they decided to confront their true and share their stories with loved ones. And the war. I want to be able to speak the truth. As loud as I had to speak Allard. Once you Michael died and months wade had his own son he looks at this fragile vulnerable little trials and imagine. The things that Michael was doing saints a little weight. Being dunked his own child and not free to not completely. And he realizes that his relation was Michael wasn't love it was something. Much more on healthy. Very often these children don't call abuse because they feel that they wanted it they went along with that. They love this person is giving them attention they want to attack and so with the very psych equally confusing. Which is why it takes many of these victims of abuse so long to come how both. Robson and say chuck sued the Jackson estate four years after Jackson's death the lawsuits dismissed as being brought to light. Their appeal one of the problems. That happens in these cases that there is a statute of limitations on child sexual abuse. It is some saying that I have never understood because there is no statue limitations on murder. And when you are sexually abusing a child you have killed their child. Jackson's family is pushing back. Defending the King of Pop in an interview with CBS. I know my brother. I know what he stood for what it's all about. Bring the world together. She's just happy he was never in Europe opinion abusive to children can never never never inappropriate with children definitely essential lesson and it essentially. In on the same night as the documentary debuts the state released one of the entertained his concerts for you to. The Michael Jackson estate is now suing HBO for a hundred million dollars. The lawsuit calls a documentary a one sided marathon have been vetted propaganda to shamelessly exploiting innocent may. And the Jackson family has released a statement saying in part the facts don't lie. People do. Michael Jackson was and always will be 100%. Innocent of these false allegation. These statements about me are totally false the documentaries ballots because you have Mike would gotten worse thing. His side of the story giving his denials the fallout continues three radio stations and Montreal have pulled the entertainers Sox. But this Arab me to. Even if allegations now are seen in a new life. Jackson's iconic legacy is not one easily torn down. What happens a lot when you have a controversial figure like this is the real faithful fans. Doubled that it just goes to show how much an entertainer and how much music can needed people. What Reid hopes is that it is so much about tearing down an icon it's about vital information and lifting all survivors. I would hope that what people take away from the film is a mole. Complex and balanced understanding of how attract outside the beast takes place you have forgiveness Africa who must. Going to be a lifelong journey for me and I'm helping myself so like and be better for my kids my family. Conducts the little. The two part HBO documentary film leaving neverland. And is currently airing an HBO now an HBO go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.