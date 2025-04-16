Michael B. Jordan sizzles in ‘Sinners’

The actor plays not one but two roles in the upcoming horror movie directed by Ryan Coogler and co-starring Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku and Miles Caton.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live