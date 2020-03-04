Transcript for Michigan Gov. Whitmer: We need 'a national strategy’ to combat the coronavirus

Reporter: Michigan is the tenth largest state in the country where you're number four in the number of covid-19 cases. What does that mean to you? What does that say? I think it says that we all have to take this very seriously. You know, covid-19 does not discriminate based on state border or party affiliation. And that's precisely why I've been consistentry saying we need to have a national strategy. I am concerned about our allotment from the national stockpile not meeting our needs. Reporter: Today as I'm sure ayou're aware, the president tweeted that massive amounts of medical supplies are being delivered. Some have insatiable appetites and are never satisfied. Politics? We are not one another's enemy. We have got a battle on our hands. This virus has no cure. It has no vaccine. It doesn't discriminate. And frankly, every one of us needs to be spending all our energy to combat covid-19. Reporter: What have been some of the stories you've heard and your citizens that have moved you most in these days? There are terrible stories. A friend of mine in the Michigan legislature, 44 years old, died of suspected covid-19. Wasn't tested but had all of the hallmarks of it. I think this is something that's going to touch every one of our lives. That's precisely why no one should have time for anything other than trying to fight covid-19 and save lives. The people that are still working in our grocery stores, keeping the food on the shelves. Janitorial service that comes in and keeps places clean and sanitized, and teachers making sure that our kids are getting food, school is out but half of the child population relies on free lunch at school. So there are super heroes among us. Reporter: I know Michigan needs many things, but could you give us a priority list, what you need most of, what's second, what's third, what's fourth? I would say it's tied for first, n95 masks and test kits. We need to do robust testing and we need n95 masks for doctors and nurses and people on the front line in our hospitals. Every ounce of energy I have is trying to procure more test kits. We do not have enough test kits. Every decision we're making is based on the best science and information at hand. Reporter: From the white house and their briefings we're hearing that supplies are going out the door and getting to states. But from doctors and governors like yourself we're hearing a discrepancy, how do you explain that between what you're saying and people on the front line are saying? I have talked personally with vice president pence on a number of occasions, and I believe he understands how dire the situation is. We've talked about it. I know my fellow governors have had similar conversations and have found him to be a sympathetic ear and lending a helpful hand. I'm not sure what is said at press conferences. But I do think think appreate the seriousness of the situation. We've gotten some help and we need more. Reporter: Point blank, it's clear you and president trump are having issues. He's made it clear on a number of occasions he's not impressed by you. Don't call the woman in Michigan it doesn't matter what happens. Michigan all that happens is, she has no idea what's going on, and all she says is it's the federal government's fault and we've taken such great care of Michigan. Reporter: How hard does that make your job as a major state that the president of the united States has taken the opportunity to criticize you. I don't take anything personally. My job is to deliver to the state of Michigan. We have too many people who are sick, too many who are dying. I'm doing my job. Ive' never taken potshots at other politicians. I'm not going to start now. All I can say is this. We are in a dire situation. We need assistance. We need it from the federal government. Every state in the nation is going to confront this at one point or another. We've got to get this right for Reporter: Governor, we wish you and your citizens godspeed. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.