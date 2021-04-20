{"duration":"8:58","description":"It’s been almost a year since George Floyd died in police custody. Residents, business owners and church leaders are waiting anxiously on the verdict in former officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77182357","title":"Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case","url":"/Nightline/video/minneapolis-rocked-george-floyds-death-waits-verdict-chauvin-77182357"}