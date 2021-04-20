Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case

More
It’s been almost a year since George Floyd died in police custody. Residents, business owners and church leaders are waiting anxiously on the verdict in former officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.
8:58 | 04/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:58","description":"It’s been almost a year since George Floyd died in police custody. Residents, business owners and church leaders are waiting anxiously on the verdict in former officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77182357","title":"Minneapolis, still rocked by George Floyd’s death, waits for verdict in Chauvin case","url":"/Nightline/video/minneapolis-rocked-george-floyds-death-waits-verdict-chauvin-77182357"}