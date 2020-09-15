Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Monday, September 14, 2020
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Inside the wildfires devastating the Pacific Northwest; How climate change is tied to the wildfires burning through the West Coast","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"73015623","title":"Monday, September 14, 2020","url":"/Nightline/video/monday-september-14-2020-73015623"}