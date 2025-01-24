Mother accused in husband's alleged murder returns to court

Kouri Richins, the 34-year-old mother of three, is accused of her husband Eric's alleged 2022 poisoning. Her defense argued that key evidence should be thrown out, and she maintains her innocence.

January 24, 2025

