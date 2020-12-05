Transcript for Mothers of black men unarmed when they were shot dead talk about Ahmaud Arbery case

Jean in Dallas and Jackson Davis. Jean an accountant fatally shot by a police officer while eating ice cream in his apartment. The officer claimed she entered the wrong home. Davis, a 17-year-old high school student, gunned down by a man angry over loud music playing in a car parked next to his. Davis was inside the vehicle with three of his friends when he was killed. Two young men, their futures gone, their parents now part of a club no parent wants any-party of. Earlier today I spoke to Allison Jean and congresswoman Lucie Mcbath, two parents who turned their heartbreak and anger into hope and optimism. Ladies, thank you so much. I'm so sorry to talk to you again under these circumstances. I can't think of two women on Earth who know better what this family is going through the heartache they've endured and the hurdles they'll soon face. First question, your reaction when you heard about what happened. Lucy, first you. All the horrible and horrific feelings I had came flooding back to me immediately. It was very, very painful. And there again I felt like there's another mother that is feeling exactly what I have felt, experienced exactly what I've experienced. And no matter what I'd done to protect him and nurture him and care for him it didn't matter because at the end of the day he was a young black male who was gunned down. He was murdered in cold blood. And we've seen this all too often in the United States of America. Allison, how about for you? Before I saw the video, when I saw ahmaud's photo, his smile looks so much like botham, that it brought back, I know how a mother feels to lose a child. So my heart goes out to ahmaud's mom as well. What do we tell our sons about living in America? I think the talk among black parents and black children is not enough. There must be further racial unity conversation. There must be that conversation among blacks, among whites, among human beings. Lucy, from the perspective of someone who's lived through this, what does progress look like you to? Progress to me looks like changing the culture of guns in America. But also merging that with policy change. But also adding in that layer of making sure that we have leadership in the country that is acknowledging what's happening to communities of color and being willing to stand up in opposition to the NRA and the gun lobby. Allison, what message would you give to the arbery family about the road to justice and the path to healing for them? To keep focus, keep on the case, keep it up because it appears that when black men are killed in America if there is a perception that they do not have family who care about them these cases just get cold and get Do you pause to think ever that your work has been in vain, that young people, young men of color are still dying? Of course we're -- I'm a bit frustrated. Everyone -- every time another one is killed I'm a bit frustrated. But I believe it is a long road to achieve in that success. It's a journey that we need to stick to. Because anytime we keep silent then people forget. Lucy, the final word. Yes, we're angry. Yes, we're devastated. Every single time we see another young black male that's been gunned down in his own community, we see our children's faces. And the whole -- the pain is just -- it reverberates in our spirits and our souls all over again. But the thing is that I want people to understand and know that they cannot feel helpless. The best voice you have is to be able to stand up and demand better from America. Stand up. Speak out. That's right. Demand from your state and local legislators. Demand more from your clergy. Demand more from the people that represent you. Demand more from me, your policy makers, to protect you and to keep you safe. That is your right. Congresswoman Lucy Mcbath, Allison Jean. Ladies, thank you as always for your grace, your wisdom, your witness. Godspeed to you both. Thank you so much. Thank you, Byron.

