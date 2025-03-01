Motion filed to stop Slender Man attacker's release from mental hospital

A Wisconsin court delayed the release of Morgan Geyser, one of the women involved in the Slender Man attack.

March 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live