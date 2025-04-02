New details in case that shocked France

Gisele Pelicot's daughter, Caroline Darian, speaks up about the abuse she says she endured at the hands of her father, Dominique Pelicot, who was found guilty of raping and drugging his then-wife.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live