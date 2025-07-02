New Kids on the Block kick off first ever Las Vegas residency

The teen pop sensations of the ‘80s and ‘90s New Kids on the Block tell all about their Las Vegas residency, what their fans mean to them and what holds together over three decades of friendship.

July 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live