Newly uncovered ABC footage helps family hear late war hero father's voice again

Capt. Riley L. Pitts died fighting in Vietnam, earning the Medal of Honor for his bravery. Nearly 60 years after his death, his children see and hear him for the first time in decades.

May 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live