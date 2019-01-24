Former NFL player on worrying about world's reactions to his marrying a man

"I didn't want to hurt the Cowboys," Jeff Rohrer told "Nightline." "I didn't want to hurt the league, and I wanted to be respectful of them."
0:30 | 01/24/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NFL player on worrying about world's reactions to his marrying a man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":60598262,"title":"Former NFL player on worrying about world's reactions to his marrying a man","duration":"0:30","description":"\"I didn't want to hurt the Cowboys,\" Jeff Rohrer told \"Nightline.\" \"I didn't want to hurt the league, and I wanted to be respectful of them.\"","url":"/Nightline/video/nfl-player-worrying-worlds-reactions-marrying-man-60598262","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
