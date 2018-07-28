-
Now Playing: Man who needs bone marrow transplant searches for birth mother: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Shark experts share tips on how to avoid a deadly encounter with sharks
-
Now Playing: How a group is trying to bridge the growing partisan divide and depolarize America
-
Now Playing: Son embraces his birth mother for the first time in 45 years
-
Now Playing: The search for answers into duck boat tragedy that killed 17 tourists
-
Now Playing: Paramedics respond to home of Demi Lovato, transport female patient to hospital
-
Now Playing: Women speak out on accusing ex-USC doctor of sexual misconduct, which he denies
-
Now Playing: Man won't face charges in fatal Florida 'Stand Your Ground' shooting
-
Now Playing: Missing soccer team found alive in a cave in Thailand after 10 days
-
Now Playing: A look at the shocking investigation that put a serial killer behind bars
-
Now Playing: 'Drunk History' creators on how they came up with the idea for the show
-
Now Playing: Travis Pastrana will attempt stunt that nearly killed Evel Knievel
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha surprises students at her former high school in Staten Island
-
Now Playing: Back home in Staten Island with 'The Way I Are' singer Bebe Rexha
-
Now Playing: Cop shows off to a group of kids with an epic cartwheel and backflip
-
Now Playing: Kathy Griffin reveals she wanted to 'shame' Trump with controversial mask photo
-
Now Playing: 'Ballistic couture': This company sells high-end ballistic shirts, suits
-
Now Playing: Man abandoned at birth by mom uses genetic genealogy to look for biological parents
-
Now Playing: 'Lincoln's Last Trial': How winning a murder trial helped Lincoln become president
-
Now Playing: 'He's the evil': Kidnap victim faces off with captor in court