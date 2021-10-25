‘Nightline’: Inside the Investigation

The shooting tragedy on the 'Rust' movie set – what really happened? Now, hear breaking new interviews from crew members who were there, the Sheriff, the DA, and the father of the armorer.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live