Nikki Addimando Case Puts Spotlight on Criminalization of Domestic Violence Survivors

Supporters are renewing calls for New York Gov. Hochul to grant Nikki Addimando clemency. The mom of two was convicted of murdering her partner after suffering what she says were years of abuse.

December 17, 2022

