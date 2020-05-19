'PANDEMIC: A Nation Divided' | Three days of coverage beginning tomorrow on ABC

ABC News teams are presenting special coverage for three days to examine the disparities in race and culture amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch on ABC & ABC News Live beginning tomorrow.
0:50 | 05/19/20

Transcript for 'PANDEMIC: A Nation Divided' | Three days of coverage beginning tomorrow on ABC
Right now in America where you live. The work you do your race or ethnicity can determine just how risk you are coping nineteen and the risks are deadly. Why is this virus devastating communities of color and working class America such a high rate. And as I only nation begins to reopen what can be done to help those who could be next. Now for ABC news real answers real solutions for real next deaths starting this Wednesday. Reaching new reports mourning room nights dreaming 24/7. And then must see the fight on Nightline. 39 ABC news events special. Pandemic a nation divided starting Wednesday's late night on ABC right after Jimmy Kimmel.

