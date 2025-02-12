Pennsylvania teacher Marc Fogel freed and back on American soil

Marc Fogel visited the White House after he was freed as part of an exchange with Russia.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live