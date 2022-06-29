Planned Parenthoods quickly felt the impacts of overturning Roe v. Wade

Of the 70 people scheduled to receive abortions across two days, an Illinois clinic could only provide 4, one provider said. Watch “Impact,” only on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live