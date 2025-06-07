Police end new investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Eighteen years after Madeleine McCann disappeared, a new investigation began this week ahead of a possible suspect being released from jail.

June 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live