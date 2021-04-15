{"duration":"7:48","description":"After the death of George Floyd, the Savannah Police Department in Georgia launched a training program to teach officers how to respond to mental health incidents and resolve conflicts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77086443","title":"Police hoping to end fatal encounters push for change, building trust","url":"/Nightline/video/police-hoping-end-fatal-encounters-push-change-building-77086443"}