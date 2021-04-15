-
Now Playing: Defense mounts its case in Derek Chauvin trial
-
Now Playing: Colton Underwood comes out as gay: ‘It caught up to me and, honestly, I’m glad'
-
Now Playing: What does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause mean in the fight against COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Daunte Wright case follows history of fatal police incidents in Minnesota Twin Cities
-
Now Playing: What will it take to end violent police encounters with Black people?
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin murder trial enters 3rd week amid protests over Daunte Wright shooting
-
Now Playing: What impact will Prince Philip’s death have on the royal family?
-
Now Playing: Remembering Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99.
-
Now Playing: SUV crash carrying 25 migrants highlights danger, desperation of crossing into the US
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL player kills himself after killing 5, injuring 1 in South Carolina, police say
-
Now Playing: Broadway shows resume in Australia, the first country to lift theater restrictions
-
Now Playing: Iraqi families terrorized by ISIS struggle to rebuild as threat of resurgence looms
-
Now Playing: Andra Day on Billie Holiday’s power in music
-
Now Playing: ‘Do we deserve to kill?’ Re-examining the death penalty
-
Now Playing: Freshman representatives on being part of 117th Congress, the most diverse in history
-
Now Playing: Great uncle of Laquan McDonald on Chauvin trial: ‘American justice is on trial again’
-
Now Playing: Screenwriter may have evidence that could break case of Hollywood ‘Con Queen’: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Hollywood hopefuls discover they could be among hundreds who’d been conned: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ‘Queen of Gospel’ Mahalia Jackson’s story illustrated in new biopic