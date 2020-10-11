Transcript for President-elect Biden moves forward with transition, implores COVID-19 safety

joining us, Joe Biden and kamala Harris won't be sworn into office for another 2 1/2 months. But already unveiling a plan to combat the pandemic. While Donald Trump and his allies double down on unfounded election claims and rebuff calls to concede. I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once we're sworn in January 20th. Reporter: President-Elect Joe Biden today making it clear, his first order of business, tackling the covid-19 pandemic that's now killed nearly a quarter million Americans. Primary message, wear masks, specifically imploring those who resist it. It's not to make your life less comfortable or take something away from it. It's to give something back to all of us, a normal life. Reporter: Biden's remarks coming on the heels of the most promising vaccine news to date, pfizer saying there's is effective presenting infection. On the run after waiting four days to be announced the winner. Joseph Biden Jr. Is on track to win the state of Pennsylvania, become the 46th president of the United States. Reporter: In several U.S. Cities, democratic strongholds, spontaneous celebrations erupted. On Saturday night, the culmination of incredible run for president, once thought to be too old, white and out of touch with today's democratic party, celebrating with his running mate, senator kamala Harris. We've won with the most votes ever cast for a presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million. Reporter: Biden reaching out the 71 million who did not vote for him. For all those of you who voted for president trump, I understand the disappointment tonight, I've lost a couple of times myself. But now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they're Americans. Reporter: Harris shattering the vice presidential mold, becoming first woman to win the second highest office in the land. While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. Reporter: President trump still refusing to concede, spending the weekend golfing at his Virginia resort. His campaign taking the fight to court, questioning the validity of the votes in key swing states. This election is not over, far from it. Reporter: There's been no evidence to back up any of the allegations that team trump have President-Elect Biden bringing to the white house a decidedly different style. Born in 1942, spent early years in northeast Pennsylvania, Scranton. Family moved to Delaware, Biden would launch career in politics. 29 years old elected to U.S. Senate in 1972. But just a month later, tragedy struck. Biden's wife and baby daughter killed in a car crash. Sons beau and hunter also seriously injured. Nearly resigned his senate seat but served. Sworn in at hospital. Do you solemnly swear -- I do. Reporter: Commuting from D.C. To Delaware every night on 1977, married second wife Jill. We don't use term stepmother. We have a mom and mommy. Mommy died, this is our mom. Reporter: And they had a daughter, Ashley. Biden spent 36 years in the senate and launched two unsuccessful campaigns for the white house. In 1998 and in 2008, where he faces Barack Obama, Obama tapping Biden to be his vice president. Beginning of a deep and enduring friendship. For the final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor, the presidential medal of freedom. Reporter: Right before they left office in 2013, oba surprised Biden with the presidential medal of freedom, highest honor given to civilian in America. Obama would also be there to comfort Biden when his son beau died from brain cancer. Beau bidenught to his work a mighty heart, to his family a mighty heart. Reporter: A grief-stricken Biden decided not to run for president. But it was president trump's reaction to the unite the right rally in charlottesville, You also had very fine people on both sides. Reporter: That compelled Biden to C his , throw hat in the ring one more time. At that moment I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime. Reporter: Not auspicious start but propelled by black voters, surprising frontrunner and then nominee for the Democrats. If you entrust me to the presidency, I'll draw on the best of us, not worst. Reporter: Anything but traditional, in midst of pandemic, president had huge rallies. Biden always wearing a mask, had smaller events. He and his running mate accomplished what is only done four times in history, beat incumbent president. We're here to bring this home. Reporter: Grew up in California, daughter of immigrants, Jamaican father and Indian mother, primarily raised by mom. Part of a bussing program to integrate Berkeley's public schools, going on to star on debate team on Howard university. Do not listen when they say it can't bedone. Howard taught me and it has taught you, you can do anything and you can do everything. Reporter: After graduation from law school, she was the first female San Francisco district attorney, then became California's attorney general in 2011. During that time she F a bond with Delaware's attorney general, beau Biden. I got to know Joe in large part through beau's relationship with his father. Reporter: In 2016, Harris easily won race for U.S. Senate, sworn in by her future running mate. She launched a presidential herself in 2019. America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we're going to put food on their table. Reporter: Dropping out before any votes were cast. When Biden became the democratic nominee, he repeated history like Obama, tapping former rival to join the ticket. Facing a raging pandemic, tattered economy and polarized nation, newly elected team is not intimidated by the We stand at an inflection point. We have an opportunity to defeat despair, build a nation of prosperity and purpose. We can do it, I know we can.

