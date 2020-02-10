Transcript for President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Breaking news the president and First Lady have tested positive for the corona virus this coming after one of the president's closest advisors tested positive. Hope hicks traveling with trump to and from the first presidential debate in Cleveland Ohio on Tuesday. For the very latest we go down to ABC news White House correspondent Rachel Scott Rachel you've been right there front and senator covering the trump presidency. What's the talk tonight. There is a level of panic and by the White House he Brinkley break our crop the country the. The concern now is going to be tracking down cool Al have been in close contact with the president that. At bill need to be quarantined. Range from the white house Press Secretary to the Secret Service detail. Other senior advisor to remember he was just on the beach with Joseph bide an act that could be. We know that everyone who comes in close contact with the president into pet keeper cope in nineteen but the reality here. Is that about stopped the virus from entering the White House complex. Don't secure building in the country cope pictured just the latest. Of the president inner circle to have kept it positive in July is national security advisor Robert O'Brien cut the top bench and made it personal ballet. And the vice president Press Secretary at deposited this virus has inched closer and closer. Right the president blunt that remind buyer and. Rachel thank you so much now the president downplaying the virus from months. And to get a better understanding about cove at nineteen in what the president may face after his positive diagnosis. We're now joined by ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton. Doc the president to 74 years old he's in a high risk category for complications from Covert nineteen. How does that change the dynamic here and what will his medical team be looking for. Will Byron first of all and foremost you know the macro view of this is that while he is the president arguably the most powerful person in in the world. To his medical team he's a patient. So he'll be monitored for changes in his vital signs as you mentioned he has multiple factors that to place him at higher risk his age. He has a body mass index or BMI that places him in the obese range and he's a man at which we know based on published data. Face a two time higher mortality risk a risk of death at every age group compared to women. Now again these are just statistics so in Madison it's really important. Not to speculate. Just to work with the data that we have at the moment and not to look back. But to stay in the present and followed the patient that way. Package and thank you so much. We're now joined by ABC news chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis are back overnight stock market indicators plummeted after news the president trumps positive test. What about this news is reverberating on Wall Street. What Byron that we're in the moment of Pico and certainty of aren't the economy in the country goat and that's just add. A new play the search that news triggered the immediate selloff on Wall Street and so much of the economy continued to hang in the balance. And the result of this pandemic. And you yet. Reflected in the unemployment rate eight wink or percent the highest in the Great Recession and while a number of people are returning to work there are still extremely elevated lay ops just last week 837000. Each new Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits and we have a long wage. To go in climbing out of this. With the future of stimulus plans unclear an election a pandemic and now bet. The impact of this will be widespread Rebecca thank you so much who have continuing coverage throughout the night in a Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.