Preview of docuseries, 'Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam'

Three women duped by a scammer speak out in a new ABC News docuseries, where they recount falling in love with a man who repeatedly asked for money, with one woman losing more than $1 million.

May 21, 2025

