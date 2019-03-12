{"duration":"8:07","description":"Virginia Roberts Giuffre says Jeffrey Epstein directed her to have sex with the prince when she was 17. Buckingham Palace says Andrew didn’t have “any form of sexual contact or relationship” with her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"67454214","title":"Prince Andrew accuser speaks out in latest scandal for royal family","url":"/Nightline/video/prince-andrew-accuser-speaks-latest-scandal-royal-family-67454214"}