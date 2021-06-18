Public fight intensifies, a federal court blocked Texas’ abortion law: Part 2

Following the block, a federal appeals court allowed the abortion ban to resume while the U.S. Department of Justice appeals and anti-abortion rights advocates are using Texas as a rallying cry.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live