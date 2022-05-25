Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrates her seven decades on the throne

The 96-year-old queen made history as the longest serving monarch, standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her three heirs. In her 70 years on the throne, she's reigned over much change.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live