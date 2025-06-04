'Real Housewives' star's estranged husband Tom Girardi sentenced to 7 years in prison

Disbarred lawyer and husband of "Real Housewives" star Erika Jayne, was sentenced to seven years in prison for running a years-long fraud scheme where he embezzled over $15 million from clients.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live