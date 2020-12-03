Transcript for The reality of 'social distancing' to prevent coronavirus spread: Part 2

millions. Here's ABC's Maggie Rulli. Right now we're going out to get the groceries. We're a bit south of Milan. Reporter: In Italy, it's become a familiar scene. To put it into perspective, this is the highway that every commuter uses to get in and out of city. Hi, so I'm hunter. Reporter: For American hunter Brokaw who lives in Milan, a new routine in uncertain times. We scheduled our days so we made like lunch and like breakfast, lunch, dinnertimes, and after dinner, and we're like, trying to keep ourselves occupied with fun things like our like at home film festival. Reporter: A life confined to his apartment and the occasional grocery run as the entire country of Italy enters the third day of lockdown due to coronavirus. We have tape with numbers on it. So we started counting down the days or the number of days. Reporter: In nearby Florence. The atmosphere is very it's very weird. We are all kind of, we don't really know what to think. Reporter: Another usually bustling street quieted. Police is stopping people, because you're not allowed to move, for example if you're from Florence and you want to go a little town outside of Florence, let's say you can't. You need to have a good reason. You need to have a paper and signed and the good reason can be only work or health. Reporter: Social distancing is what experts are calling this approach. The idea with social distancing is that it does what we call flattening the curve, so it slows the spread of this virus. It can protect vulnerable populations. And it buys us time. Part of the key story with a virus outbreak like this is time. As the clock ticks, the virus spreads. And so these kind of measures can help give us some time to respond. Reporter: In practice, it also amounts to taking all the joys of modern life, sports, friendly gatherings and stripping out all the parts where we're close to each other. Social distancing doesn't mean you're sick. It doesn't mean I'm sick. It just says hey, let's try not to get sick or get each other sick. Social distancing, while it obviously has advantages when we're trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus does have negative implications sometimes in terms of our feeling of social support. Reporter: Music festivals, conferences, all canceled to slow the spread of Corona, even March Madness games will be played without spectators. And popular daytime shows. And the "View" driven by their studio audiences are going There's no audience. Yes, I was just about to sort of mention that. Because it's a historic day. Sorry, I jumped the gun for you. Listen, it's that kind of day. Whether or not cancellation of large gatherings and events will be helpful is only something we'll be able to tell when this is in the rear view mirror. If it's low-risk to cancel something and it may provide some benefit in either slowing the spread or protecting some individuals, then in those cases I think from a medical and scientific and public health standpoint it's appropriate to minimize risk. Reporter: For millions around the world, empty streets and grocery lines are not yet a reality, they soon could be. And as public life adjusts to deal with the global pandemic, on a personal level, social distancing can be isolating and awkward. Take a look at this clip of Angela Merkel going in for a hand shake only to get rebuffed. Social touching like handshakes or embraces are one of the ways that we get emotional support and signs of acceptance. And so when we do have a virus that's preventing us from getting that, there is a level of emotional discomfort and a lack of social reassurance that can be I have unnerving. Reporter: Social distancing is different than isolation. That is very restrictive and reserved for people who are experiencing illness, which is also different than quarantine, a preventive measure for people who may have been exposed to someone who is sick. But the effects can be all similar. Social support is one of our fundamental tools for dealing with stress. So when we have a stressor that impedes our ability to access social support it kind of exacerbates fighting the virus and you're in isolation I would encourage you to literally face time so that you can take care of yourself and the social and emotional wellness level, too. Which is really important to your immune system also. Reporter: Our James Longman's in quarantine after returning from a reporting trip to Italy. It's quite boring. Between lives, I'm, have every intention of reading my books. But actually, in the end, I'm just watching a movie. Reporter: Even in these difficult and uncertain times, many people are finding moments of levity and even joy. New ways to connect. Rubbing elbows no longer just an idiom. And rock, paper scissors more than just a game. For "Nightline," I'm Maggie Rulli in London.

