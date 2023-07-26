Reality TV star Demi Burnett among growing number of adults living with autism

The "Bachelor" star describes getting diagnosed with autism as an adult, joining a growing number of adults living with autism who are speaking candidly about their experiences.

July 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live