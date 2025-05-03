Rebecca Black reinvents herself as a hyper-pop sensation

The “Friday” singer reflects on nearly 15 years since becoming a viral phenomenon, and what fans can expect from the “SALVATION” tour.

May 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live