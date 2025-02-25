Remembering acclaimed singer Roberta Flack

The Grammy Award winning singer of “Killing Me Softly with His Song” dies at age 88 after a battle with ALS.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live