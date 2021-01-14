Some Republicans join Democrats in Trump’s second impeachment

With only seven days left in the president’s tenure, 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in impeaching Trump for inciting an insurrection. He is the first president to be impeached twice.
9:37 | 01/14/21

