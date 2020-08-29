Transcript for Rev. William Barber discusses 57th anniversary of March on Washington

For those thousands of marchers who assembled on the national mall today, Dr. Martin Luther king jr.'s dream is a hope for America, even if it can seem impossible in a nation so deeply divided right now. How can we move together as a nation? I spoke with Dr. William barber, co-chair of the poor people's campaign and a member of the national board of the naacp. Thank you for joining us. What message do you hope that today's March sent? ? I hope that the nation understands that the March is a sign, a penetration point. The March signifies that something is stirring in the nation, and we can't miss what's really happening here, people are coming together whether it's the March on Washington, black lives matter or the poor people's campaign. We have people being lynched by the police, people dead from covid, we have people denied stimulus and sick leave, and they're dieing from that. We have trillions given to corporations and not the same amount of money given to communities. We had 700 people dying a day, 80 million people uninsured or underinsured and thousands die for every one million uninsured. People are dying from climate crisis. How concerned are you that this generation will be frustrated by the efforts of today? Because Dr. King spoke so eloquently, 57 years ago. John Lewis said we want justice. We want it now, but 57 years later, we're still having these same conversations. I think generation is clear by understanding that what that means is that the fight for justice and freedom is something always upon us. We win, but we have to continue to be vigilant. When I see all the poor, low-wealth black and white people from Alabama to appalachia coming together across race, creed, color. When I see people in the March today, diverse and black lives matter March is diverse. People are saying wait a minute, we're not giving this country up. We're not giving up on what it said on paper, and we're going to take the baton now. We're not going to accept for instance the lies from frumt, trump, the lies about covid and climate issues. People are saying, no, we're going to tell the truth. And we're going to resist the attention violence and we are going to be the truth tellers today. I think 57 years later people understand, every generation has its Edmund Pettus bridge. Every generation has its Rosa parks moment. Every generation has its moment where it has to take on Every conversation I have with you sounds like a sermon. And I've heard you say that racism doesn't just harm black Americans but poor white Americans. Why is it? Explain. Well, you know, I've been thinking about this a lot after trump did what he did at the white house illegally yesterday, turning it into his own political back drop. But the thing that troubled me most. I mean, there were so many lies about policy. But, when he told that revisionist history and left out black people and left out native people and left out poor white people and left out women and their struggle to vote and left out so many people, it reminded me that here's a man who engages in systemic racism in his policy. And once again something my grandmother told me when I was young applies now. She said son, if you scratch a liar, you'll find a thief. Racism is a lie, and if you scratch a racist, you'll find somebody who will steal your health care, steal your living wages, that will steal your tax dollars and give it to corporate wealth. It never comes back to you but only comes back to buy more stocks for corporate wealth and not lift up communities. Somebody who's a racist will steal your voter suppression. If you suppress the vote, racist voter suppression, it's a target at black people and brown people, but Byron, what it does is allows people to get elected, not necessarily black people, white people, but extremists it to get elected. And once they get elected they use that power to block health care and living wangs and we are the only ones that can turn it around. I hear the passion, intensity, even anger in your voice. Are you hope follow this will you talked about Dr. King where he move towards, many would argue it cost him his life. Are you optimistic we'll get there in your lifetime? I'm hopeful. If we come together across all these racial lines. Reverend Dr. William barber, thank you, sir. Continue grace. We'll see you down the road. God bless you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.