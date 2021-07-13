Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launches into first place in billionaire space race

Branson’s spaceflight company beat Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to transport civilians to the edge of space. All three billionaires are trying to be the first to offer space tourism.
9:01 | 07/13/21

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic launches into first place in billionaire space race

