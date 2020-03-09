Transcript for The rise of conspiracies in the US and their role in politics: Part 2

In this election season, Americans are taking sides and searching for candidates to believe in. But there are growing concerns the president may be embracing and promoting unproven conspiracy theories. Meant only to create division. Earlier tonight, I spoke to former Chicago mayor and democratic adviser, Rahm Emmanuel and Sarah Fagen, a Republican strategist. Thanks so much for joining us. The president has a history of embracing conspiracy theories from Obama's birth certificate, persistent voter fraud conspiracies. Comments about qanon to people in dark shadows controlling Biden. So Sarah, let me start with you. How this is rhetoric impacting his reelection bid? I think turns off some people in the middle. The thing for the president of course is does somebody like me? If you like him he likes you back. And if you don't like him, he doesn't like you back. It impacts in some respects a small sector of the elect rat. Do you think someone should step up and call the president out? Well, I think several people have. I don't worry about it, I mean, these fringe conspiracy group have been on both sides of the aisle for many, many years. Rahm? I know this from our conversation, this is unlike any other Republican. He doesn't come out in the mainstream of the Republican he actually shops and takes ideas from not just fringe, from elements that are seen in dark corners of the internet and troys to bring them into the mainstream. And it is legitimatized. And if you don't speak up. It legitimatizes and comes to violence. Teddy Roosevelt talked about the bully pulpit of the moral voice of the president. When you don't exercise it, especially in threats like this, you legitimatize it. And he has a responsibility, and actually, Sarah for this one last point. Mainstream Republicans who are interested in the Republican party need to question what's going on. Otherwise they are also complicit in the permission slip. Virtually every Republican officeholder has disavowed this group. I mean, there are very few people who have come out and said this is okay if anybody. And the president hasn't said it's okay. He just said, well, I think they like me, they like me. I heard they like me. That's different from -- He's very vague, Sarah. I've been in the briefing room, I cover the white house. He's been very vague and he's been asked about it. That's not what George Bush. He should disavow them, but not disavowing and condoning them are two different things. Every senator has disavowed them. The fact is he's the president, the leader of the Republican party. George Bush 41, George Bush 43, Ronald Reagan would not only disavow, they would say this is not who we are. John McCain did it, and Sarah knows deep in her heart, this is not just saying oh, they like me. This is a threat. There are things a lot of policy differences that Sarah and I don't agree on. But the fundamentals of what America is and what it means to us, that, we agree on. This group doesn't share any of that. I don't disagree with Rahm, but I would say I don't think anybody thinks this is going to be a serious player in American politics, so it's kind of noise to some degree. Rahm and Sarah, we have to leave it there. Appreciate you both. Thanks. Thanks. And we'll be right back

