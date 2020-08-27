Transcript for RNC Night 3: Mike Pence takes the stage, experts discuss third night of RNC

Good evening, everyone. I'm joined by Chris Christie, Rahm Emmanuel, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Fagen. Hurricane Laura is making landfall soon, governor Krist tee, is it your opinion that president trump should delay his acceptance speech? We'll see what happens with the storm tonight. It would be smart for the president to lean into this. What I think the American people want to see more than anything else in a moment like this if it turns out as bad as it's being forecast is for the president being the person who goes down there and provides focus and leadership and turns the problem over with their help to the governors to management hopefully the president will consider that tomorrow if this disaster turns out as bad as we're forecasting right now. Tonight we heard vice president pence address the unrest in Wisconsin. Yvette, was this a sufficient-enough response to the shooting of Jacob Blake? No, he didn't even mention Jacob Blake's name and spent a lot of time on the quote-unquote protesters when the violence was brought on by people who were supposed to provide peace, people like Kyle riddenhouse who was empowered. And after shooting protesters was allowed to go home. Even though folks said he just shot three people he was able to Jacob Blake did not have a gun, and he was not allowed to go home. He was shot in the back by officers. Do you think the president should have gotten in front of this to talk about Jacob Blake? I think Republicans as a whole need to do more. To acknowledge the great pain and frustration that so many African-Americans feel. I mean, look, we've had every major sports team walk off. Some of this is cultural and political right now, but that's real. They're very, very frustrated. And so you've got to acknowledge I think the question is, what do you do about it? And how do we create a better life for all Americans, but especially people living in inner cities. Just want to stay with you for a moment, Sarah and talk about coronavirus. Obviously, Mike pence leads the coronavirus task force. He praised president trump tonight. As we near the death toll of 180,000, how do viewers square the facts of those realities with the praise that we're hearing from inside about president trump's handling of it? So I think there's two things, the conversation and rhetoric at the podium which is sometimes good and sometimes really, really off. And then there's facts of what is happening on the ground. I think they think he could have done more to comfort people, remind people to do the smart things to keep each other safe, but the fact of the matter is, he's a really aggressive doer. We heard that a lot in this convention so Farr. You know, he did put together the defense production act. There's no conversation about people not being able to have a ventilator. He did rally private companies to make ppe and change their production lines to do that. He's done a lot of things, and they are right to talk about the things that they've done well. Democrats have really slammed president trump's decision to host part of the convention at the white house calling it unethical and saying that the president is leveraging the powers of the office for political gain. Is it appropriate to use the white house as a backdrop for the RNC and is it legal? I think the judges will be on that. 1992, president bush had hurricane Andrew in Florida. The Rodney king, which was the first time a police shooting was ever filmed and a major economic recession. So there's an echo of this moment facing Donald Trump. We saw Republicans reaching out to women voters with Melania, kellyanne Conway and white house press secretary tonight. And beyond the speeches, governor, how do you say that president trump needs to really reach out to fix this problem with white female voters? Well, I think you saw what the vice president was starting to try to do doesn't and Melania and kellyanne, the only way you win this argument is not based upon Donald Trump's personality. They've already made the decision on Donald Trump's personality, they don't like him. But the question for these voters is, which America do we like better? Do we like an America that Donald Trump is talking about, in terms of his economic plans, his plans for education and others, or do we prefer the biden-harris plan for America? That's our time for tonight. Thanks so much to our round

